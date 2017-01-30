JobFest coming to Great Bend for 10th straight year in March

The 10th Annual Job Fest is slated to take place on March 30, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street, Great Bend, Kansas.

With multiple partnership opportunities available, employers are encouraged to register online to reserve their booth space where they will have the chance to meet with many area job seekers.

Returning this year will be The Career Closet, full of gently used business attire for those who are not in a position to purchase new clothes suitable for a job interview.

“The Career Closet is an additional incentive for job seekers to attend Job Fest. Last year we had quite a few individuals take advantage of not only the free clothing but also the advice provided by Barton Community College business students who set up and ran the closet,” recalls 2017 Job Fest committee chair Judy Jacobs.

“It’s amazing what just a suit, tie and new pair of shoes does for the confidence of a job seeker. That confidence is one more key in making a successful impression on employers at Job Fest,” says Jacobs.

Donations of lightly worn business attire are being accepted for the Career Closet, with drop off locations at KansasWORKS and Barton CKEOC, located at 1125 Main St., Great Bend.

Job seekers can expect to learn more about the available jobs in central Kansas, visit with prospective employers and interview on the spot. They should plan to bring several copies of their resume as well for employers to review.

Anyone looking for assistance with creating or reviewing his or her resume is encouraged to visit with the KansasWORKS office at 1125 Main St., Great Bend, (620) 793-5445.

Interested employers can now register online at http://tinyurl.com/zyfosb6.

For more information the 2017 Job Fest, visit www.facebook.com/GBJobFest. Send inquiries to Judy Jacobs at jacobsju@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9349.

About Job Fest

Job Fest is a Central Kansas job fair collaboratively presented by representatives from the Larned Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas Works and several employers. We focus our efforts on the companies and communities located in and around Barton, Russell, Pawnee, Stafford, Rice, Rush, and Ellsworth Counties. Over the past ten years, we have worked diligently to grow and streamline this economic development resource to help connect growing businesses with the workforce available to them.