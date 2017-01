Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BABY STROLLER, LITTLE TYKES TOYS, LOOKING FOR; BIRD CAGE 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: LARGE RECINER CHAIR, CHINA HUTCH 793-6917

FOR SALE: 2004 GOLF CART 786-9575

FOR SALE: ROOSTERS 620-617-4311

FOR SALE: 18FT CAR TRAILER 620-995-3012 OR 546-4175

FOR SALE: BIKE EXERCISE MACHINE 792-5184

FOR SALE: STOCK TANK DE ICER, SHEET COPPER 640-7432

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER, ELECTRIC RANGE 804-3204

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY PICKUP, 03 BUICK SENTRY 786-6965

FOR SALE: SLUSH MACHINE, CHILDRENS TOYS 617-9083

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC DRYER 639-5553

FOR SALE: TOILET 639-5331

FOR SALE: OFFICE CHAIR, TABLE AND 4 CHAIRS, HOOD VENT FOR A RANGE 620-793-5127

FOR SALE: CRYPT, OVERSIZED HEAD CAMPER 639-1770

FREE: 42X48 MIRROR, FOR SALE: TRACTOR SPRINKLER, WEED EATER 785-735-4442

FOR SALE: ROMMEX WIRE, 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: BREAD MACHINE, ANTIQUE TRAIN CASE 793-8544

FOR SALE: VINTAGE GLASS WINE PITCHER AND GALSSES 792-6141

FOR SALE: 1997 BUICK SENTRY 620-282-3364

FREE: ROOSTERS 620-793-4029

LOOKING FOR: SHOE SHINE BOX, FOR SALE: PONTOON BOAT 785-2523

FOR SALE: 4X8 ALUMINUM SHEETING, LOOKING FOR: PULL SAW 620-791-7576

LOOKING FOR: ROMMEX WIRE 793-2596

FOR SALE: 2007 PICKUP, LOOKING FOR: DESK LAMP 282-4917

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

JANUARY 30, 2017

FREE, FREE, FREE. ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, PART OAK, SOLID WOOD, PERFECT SHAPE. 55” WIDE X 55” HIGH AND 21” DEEP. HAS DOORS AND DRAWERS FOR LOTS OF STORAGE. JUST COME AND GET AND BRING SOMEONE TO HELP YOU LOAD IT. THE OWNER IS MOVING AND IS NOT TAKING THE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 620-639-1867 AGAIN 620-639-1867 FREE FREE FREE.

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE PICKUP TOOL BOX ALUMINUM TREADPLATE. CHICKEN HENS AND ROOSTERS, 2 YOUNG BOER BILLY GOATS THAT ARE VERY NICE AND GENTLE AND ROLLS OF SNOW FENCE. IT CAN ALSO BE USED FOR PORTABLE FENCING. GIVE HIM A CALL AT: 620-586-8009 OR 620-639-2261

