Great Bend crews still working at tree limb removal

Great Bend Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says there are four large piles of tree limbs at the compost site and still a lot more to be added. City crews have been working since January 25 to help residents remove fallen tree limbs from their yards after the ice storm that hit Kansas the weekend of January 13.

If you still see stacks of branches in the center of town, Keeler says there is a reason for that.

Scott Keeler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/keeler-pick-up-1.mp3

As of Monday, January 30, Keeler says the west crew has made their way to Harrison Street and will continue their efforts to the east. The crew that started in southeast Great Bend is still south of 10th Street and have made their way near Baker Avenue.

Keeler reminds residents to keep the tree limbs by the curb and not in the alley.

Scott Keeler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/keeler-pick-up-2.mp3

The limbs should be cut into lengths not greater than eight feet and stacked in the same direction parallel to the curb. Crews will not retrace their steps and will go through each street only once.