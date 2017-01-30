GBRC – Valentine’s Day entertaining meals

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Entertaining Meals program on Wednesday, February 8, at the Great Bend Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street.

Join us over your lunch hour and enjoy beef lasagna, green salad, bread, dessert and beverage along with entertainment from the Great Bend Middle School Music in Motion group. The meal will begin at Noonand entertainment will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. followed by time to visit with your friends before you head back to work at 1:00 pm. Registration deadline is Friday, February 3, with the entry fee set at $10.

To register, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.