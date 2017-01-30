Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/27 – 1/29)

1/27

BOOKED: Jason Levingston of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Codey Elsasser of Great Bend for BTDC case theft, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond. PNDC case, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $2,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Briana Lamb of Hoisington for GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $771.21 cash or 30 days. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set in lieu of $617.00 cash or 19 days.

BOOKED: Raven Kavanaugh of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence of 60 days. Great Bend Municipal case for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $500.00 cash only or 80 days in jail.

BOOKED: Tiffany Goodwin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Meryl Ramirez of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.

BOOKED: Virdiana Dominguez of Great Bend on Barton District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Sierra Palacio of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $200.00 cash.

BOOKED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kyle Lulloff of Montana on a Barton County District Court warrant for non-residential burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property, bond at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: William Howes Wheeler III of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for criminal threat x2 and battery, bond is set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Calie Lundwuist of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Levingston of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Justin Smokes released on BTDC case for battery x2 to probation for 18 months. Released to Ellis County for their charges.

RELEASED: Jony Arias-Campa of Great Bend to ICE.

RELEASED: Rafael Reyes of Wichita to US Marshal Service.

RELEASED: Jamie Bahr of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, released by order of the court to Community Corrections.

RELEASED: Christopher Lee King on Barton County District Court warrant to be released to probation by order of the court.

RELEASED: Sierra Palacio of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Oscar Campos of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal case for no driver’s license and failure to stop at a red light after receiving an 18-hour OR bond.

1/28

BOOKED: Adrienne Osborne of Great Bend on Crawford County District Court warrant for kidnapping, bond set at $25,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Calvin Hinz of Wichita on a Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $792.00 cash or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $575.00 cash only or 99 days in jail.

BOOKED: Marcos Pascual of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $942.50 cash only or serve 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Gary Rommel of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Craig Renfro of Great Bend on Crawford County District Court warrant for attempted kidnapping, bond is set at $25,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Adrienne Osborne of Great Bend on Crawford County District Court warrant for kidnapping after she posted a $25,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Calie Lundquist of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: James Charles Skinner Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED; Craig Renfro of Great Bend on Crawford County District Court warrant for attempted kidnapping after posting a $25,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

1/29

BOOKED: Vance Vinsonhaler of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alisa Orosco of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Donald Shrum Jr. of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court warrant for battery DV, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Vance Vinsonhaler of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after he posted a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Alisa N. Orasco on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Donald Shrum Jr. of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court warrant for battery DV.

RELEASED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $5,000.00 cash bond. Ellis County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of stimulant, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Storm McNett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.