Barton County Commissioners reject bids on a replacement bridge project

A year and a half ago Barton County Commissioners approved engineering work for a replacement bridge on East Barton County road that would be one of the first in the country to use a Geo-synthetic Reinforced Soil-Integrated Bridge System. The technology, which was pushed by then County Engineer Clark Rusco, was a technique that was thought to reduce project time and costs. But according to current County Engineer Barry McManaman, the bids that were submitted were way more than what they were expecting.

Barton County Commissioners voted Monday to reject the bids and go back to a more traditional bridge design which means yet another engineering design. Before construction finally begins, the county will have spent over $77,000 to design a bridge that was first planned back in 2006. Here’s Commissioner Jennifer Schartz.

By rejecting the bids, the county took on the full price of the new engineering design that will once again be conducted by Kirkham-Michael Engineers. Even with the county paying for the engineering design, they will still pay less than if they had stuck with the GRS design. The Kansas Department of Transportation will pay for 80% of the final project cost.