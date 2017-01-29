Payless announces layoffs, will not affect Great Bend store

Payless ShoeSource announced last week that the company would be cutting 165 jobs.

Although the layoffs will affect more than 100 people in Topeka, Corporate Spokeswoman Meghan Spreer says the layoffs will not affect anyone at the Great Bend store located at 3511 10th Street.

Spreer says the reductions only hit the corporate office and field associates but none of their stores. Payless Headquarters is located in Topeka after the company was founded there in 1956. Today, Payless has over 4,400 stores in 30 countries.