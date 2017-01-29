Panther Wrestling Results – Varsity @ Garden City; JV @ Larned

Rocky Welton Invitational Tournament @ Garden City

Team Scores

1. Pomona, CO 195.0

2. Kearney, NE 187.0

3. Valley Center, KS 175.0

5. Garden City – White 149.5

9. Dodge City, KS 108.5

18. Great Bend, KS 68.0

20. Liberal, KS 56.0

21. Garden City – Brown,52.5

27. Hays, KS Hays, KS 39.0

106—Drew Liles 20-7 placed 9th ;Dawson Matney, Ponderosa def. Liles, 1-0; Liles def. Evan Weaver Pine Creek, 13-2; Liles def. Travis Welch Ponderosa 7-2; Saige Gallardo, Pueblo East def. Liles, 2-0

Liles def. Chase Weber, Andale, 11-7 Dec 3-0; 9th Place—Liles def. Dawson Matney Ponderosa, 1-0

120—Eric Vazquez 16-10 placed 15th; Phillip Moomey Kearney pinned Vazquez 3:47; Vazquez def. Thomas Dixon, Ponderosa, 3-2; Ethan Andrade, Lamar def. Vazquez, 2-0;; Cole Stephenson, Lewis-Palmer def. Vazquez, 1-0; 15th Place—Vazquez def. Noah Barrett La Junta, 3-2

126—George Weber 21-10 placed 7th; Weber pinned Tanner Reed Colby, 3:25;Devontae Gutierrez, Scottsbluff pinned Weber, 5:14; Weber def. Adam Pena, Santa Fe, 4-1; Kaden Wren, Scott City pinned Weber, 3:41; 7th Place—Weber def. Benaiah Rundus, Republic Co., 8-2

132 — Conrad Montoya 11-4 placed 13th; Maverick Keigher, Doherty def. Montoya 14-0; Montoya pinned Ethan Jensen Hays, 2:51; Brody Roberson, Newton def. Montoya, 12-0; Montoya def. Avey Arana, Garden City, 7-5; 13th Place — Montoya def. Greg George Lewis-Palmer, 11-1

138—Keaton Sander 26-3 placed 3rd Sander def. Kayden Johnson, Ponderosa, 1:37; Sander def. Dallas Boone, Valley Center, 7-2; Pedro Ordonez, Hugoton def.Sander, 9-2; Sander def. Johnney Perez, Lakin, 6-2; 3rd Place —Sander def. Alex Abeyta,Santa Fe, 4-2

145—Gage Fritz 20-4 placed 3rd ; Fritz pinned Max Lutz, St. James, 3:44; Parker Benekas, Ponderosa def.Fritz, 5-0; Fritz pinned Chase Rameriz Valley Center, 2:31; Fritz def. Travis Finley, Colby, 5-3; Fritz pinned Teontae Wilson, Kearney, 3:52; 3rd Place– Fritz def. Ben Rodriquez, Scottsbluff, 12-6

152—Braxton Schooler 6-12; Ron Salazar Pine Creek pinned Schooler , 2:32 William Benford Fountain-Ft. Carson pinned Schooler, 3:27

160—Josh Hamilton 2-13; Wyatt Hayes Scott City pinned Hamilton, 0:26 Zak Anderson, Ulysses def. Hamilton, 12-0

285—Noah Presson 11-4; James Cisneros, GC pinned Presson, 2:33;Genaro Gurrola Scottsbluff pinned Presson, 4:14

Great Bend JV @ Larned JV Invitational (Team points not available)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 106: Natalie Garza (Great Bend) – 7th

Zach Doss (Hoisington) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 5:02)

Round 1 – Andrew Moore (Hays) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Dec 7-2)

Round 2 – Natalie Garza (Great Bend) received a bye

Round 3 – Curtis Dressler (Dodge City) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 4:12)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 113 – 120 : Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) – 2nd

Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Cy Bender (Hays) (Dec 3-0)

Round 1 – Corey Hale (Hays) over Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) (Fall 0:40)

Round 2 – Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Ryan Newkirk (Liberal) (Fall 2:21)

Round 3 – Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Nicholas Beckman (Phillipsburg) (Fall 2:21)

1st Place Match – Corey Hale (Hays) over Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) (Fall 2:25)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 126: Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:23)

Round 3 – Cody James (Pratt) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

Round 4 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Dec 7-3)

Round 5 – Trystin Johnson (Hays) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 3:28)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 126: Connor Stone (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 2 – Cody James (Pratt) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 0:40)

Round 3 – Trystin Johnson (Hays) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 1:13)

Round 4 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Dec 7-3)

Round 5 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 2:47)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 126: Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:23)

Round 2 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Trystin Johnson (Hays) (Dec 12-7)

Round 4 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Cody James (Pratt) (Dec 7-3)

Round 5 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 2:47)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 138: Junior Sierra (Great Bend) – 3rd

Osvaldo Lopez (Liberal) over Junior Sierra (Great Bend) (Dec 3-1)

Round 1 – Junior Sierra (Great Bend) over Hazeen Keener (Hays) (Fall 4:53)

Round 2 – Cisco Soto (Dodge City) over Junior Sierra (Great Bend) (Dec 8-5)

Round 3 – Justin Hundertmark (Scott City) over Junior Sierra (Great Bend) (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match – Junior Sierra (Great Bend) over Drew Cobb (Larned) (Dec 12-7)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 145: Quan Garcia (Great Bend) – 5th

Quan Garcia (Great Bend) received a bye

Round 1 – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Angel Guzman (Dodge City) (Dec 11-5)

Round 2 – Landon Summers (Hays) over Quan Garcia (Great Bend) (Fall 6:00)

Round 3 – Xavier Chavarria (Sublette) over Quan Garcia (Great Bend) (Fall 4:00)

5th Place Match – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Merrick Dodge (Liberal) (Fall 2:59)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 152 – 160 B: Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 2 – Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) over Miguel Fernandez B (Dodge City) (Fall 0:19)

Round 3 – Alex Trent B (Dodge City) over Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) (Fall 4:17)

Round 4 – Ismael Ochoa B (Dodge City) over Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) (Fall 1:20)

Round 5 – Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) over Taron Burkhart (Hays) (TB-1 10-7)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 170: Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) – 5th

Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) received a bye

Round 1 – Cale Goodman (Scott City) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 0:30)

Round 3 – Chase Voth (Hays) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 3:38)

5th Place Match – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Bryce Shelor (Hoisington) (Fall 1:34)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 285: Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) – 8th

Round 2 – Dylan Warner (Hays) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 1:27)

Round 3 – Riley Philbern (Hoisington) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 5:07)

Round 4 – Alex Meier (ulysess) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (For.)

7th Place Match – Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 285: Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) – 7th

Round 1 – Colin Hinds (Hoisington) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:08)

Round 3 – Jesse Garetson (Sublette) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

Round 4 – Dakota Dunning (Phillipsburg) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 1:31)

Round 5 – Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) over Luke Wright (Scott City) (Fall 1:33)

7th Place Match – Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 132: Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 1 – Clinton James (Pratt) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Fall 0:51)

Round 2 – Josh Dooley (Larned) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:23)

Round 3 – Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) received a bye

5th Place Match – Xavier Perez (Liberal) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Dec 4-0)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 132: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 1st

Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Clinton James (Pratt) (Fall 2:49)

Round 2 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Xavier Perez (Liberal) (Dec 7-0)

Round 3 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Zaden Littell (Hugoton) (Fall 2:00)

1st Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Josh Dooley (Larned) (Fall 3:23)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 160: Dylan Lamb (Great Bend) – 3rd

Brinttain Noah (Hoisington) over Dylan Lamb (Great Bend) (Fall 4:45)

Round 2 – Dylan Lamb (Great Bend) over Reese Garetson (Sublette) (Fall 3:47)

Round 3 – Jonathan Ayala (Dodge City) over Dylan Lamb (Great Bend) (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match – Dylan Lamb (Great Bend) over Matthew Boyer (ulysess) (Fall 4:46)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 138 – 145 B: Brayden Powell (Great Bend) – 1st

Round 1 – Brayden Powell (Great Bend) over Wolff Laurits (Dodge City) (Fall 2:34)

Round 2 – Ruben Soltero B (Dodge City) over Brayden Powell (Great Bend) (Fall 3:06)

Round 3 – Brayden Powell (Great Bend) over Misael Ochoa (Dodge City) (Fall 1:59)

Round 4 – Brayden Powell (Great Bend) over Kevin Duong (Scott City) (Fall 1:52)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 220: Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – armando sanchez (Liberal) over Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 4:57)

Round 2 – Brian Flores (Hugoton) over Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match – Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) over Bishop Plottner (Dodge City) (Fall 2:00)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 195: Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 2 – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Benedict Mass (Pratt) (Fall 0:51)

Round 3 – Edgar Bautista (Liberal) over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) (Fall 3:04)

Round 4 – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Cade Boxberger (Hoisington) (Fall 1:26)

Round 5 – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Keaton Thompson (Larned) (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over francisco gomez (Liberal) (Fall 1:49)

Larned JV Invitational Tournament 182: Ever Chavez (Great Bend) – 2nd

Ever Chavez (Great Bend) over Izaac Miller (Scott City) (Dec 8-2)

Round 2 – Ever Chavez (Great Bend) over Zachery Rubio (Hoisington) (Inj. [time])

Round 3 – Ever Chavez (Great Bend) over Kevin Velez (Dodge City) (Fall 4:39)

1st Place Match – jesus adame visoso (Liberal) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Dec 2-0)