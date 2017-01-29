No. 19 Cougar Wrestling wraps up regular season with sweep of Panther Duals

bartonsports.com – The No. 19 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team continued its unblemished record over conference schools sweeping each of its duals held Saturday in Chanute, Kansas.

The Cougars needed a pin in the first match of the day from 285 pound No. 8 nationally ranked Brix Brickey for a 23-22 victory over host Neosho County Community College before dispelling another conference foe Colby Community College 35-10. Barton swept their three matches of the Panther Duals with a 47-6 dominant win over Wentworth Military Academy.

With the regular season complete, the Cougars have a couple of weeks in preparation of the NJCAA West/Central District Championships held Saturday, February 11, in Pratt, Kansas, with national tournament qualifications on the line.