Hayden & Lane named royalty at Great Bend’s pageant

The crowd at the Great Bend High School Auditorium was able to witness two new young ladies get a chance to compete at the Miss Kansas Pageant in June.

The 2017 Miss Barton County and Miss Golden Belt pageant was held Saturday evening where Maddy Hayden and Callie Lane won the separate titles. Hayden won the Miss Barton County crown while Callie Lane won the Miss Golden Belt crown.

Lane is originally from DeSoto, and says she focused a lot of time on the talent portion of the pageant, where she performed a contemporary lyrical dance.

Callie Lane Audio

Lane has competed in the Miss Johnson County, Miss Leavenworth, and Miss Topeka pageants prior to being named Miss Golden Belt.

Both Lane and Hayden received a $1,000 scholarship and will now compete in the Miss Kansas Pageant in Pratt.