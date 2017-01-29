Golden Belt Community Foundation accepting grant applications for Mar. 1

Golden Belt Community Foundation invites proposals for its upcoming competitive grant cycle. Applications now are being accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public institutions, including schools, government entities, and clubs and civic/community organizations in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties. Funds are available primarily for the health and well-being of youth; however, limited funds are available in many other categories. Detailed grant guidelines can be found online.

Applications for the competitive grants must be completed online at www.goldenbeltcf.org under Receive. Deadline for completed applications is no later than 5:00 p.m. CST, on March 1, 2017.

Grants are made possible through the contributions of individual donors and various endowment funds managed by the Community Foundation. Some grants are driven by the charitable interests of donors, and others come from unrestricted funds that allow the Community Foundation to operate at its most strategic level, investing in needs as they change over time, advancing long-term strategic goals, and taking on key leadership roles.