Protest over Trump travel ban at KC airport; President responds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A large crowd has gathered at Kansas City International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the U.S.

The Kansas City Star reports that hundreds of people rallied at the airport on Sunday, with many chanting: “Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here!”

Airport officials said they were aware of the protest but didn’t issue any further statement.

The President issued a statement on the executive order.



Trump’s executive order temporarily bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The order has sparked protests around the country.