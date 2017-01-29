Crews looking for missing KC area woman find 2nd man’s body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man’s body.

Relatives of Jessica Runions found the man’s body Saturday. Kansas City police say the discovery is being investigated as a suspicious death, but no details have been released.

The Kansas City Star reports that Runions’ relatives have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.

Last week, they found a man’s decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.