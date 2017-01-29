Chili Challenge raises money for Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice patients

The location is changing but the goal remains the same – to raise money for Golden Belt Home Health & Hospice (GBHH&H) patients. The upcoming Chili Challenge, sponsored annually by the Bikers of Central Kansas (BOCK), will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1120 Kansas in Great Bend, for the first time.

The 18th annual event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. It is open to the public. Admission is $7 to taste and judge the recipes; children under 6 eat free. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 15, with a limit of 14 entrants; there is no entry fee. Each chef should bring a large roaster full of chili that is heated and ready to serve, if at all possible, BOCK President Rae Ann Brack said.

“We hope the community supports this annual fundraiser for GBHH&H services,” Brack said. “Hospice focuses on caring, not curing, and is individualized for each patient.

“A patient’s family is also an important focus of hospice care,” she added. “Services are designed to give support and assistance to family members going through a difficult time. None of us knows when we might need GBHH&H and this Chili Challenge is a great way to support the non-profit agency.”

The best chili cook will win $100, and second and third places will receive plaques. The traveling trophy will honor the chef with the best presentation. Donita Wolf, GBHH&H manager, said she and her staff, as well as the families they serve appreciate the time and effort that goes into this event every year.

“It is difficult to explain how gratifying it is to have this type of ongoing support,” Wolf said. “Hospice patients and their families face extremely difficult situations and are comforted by community support.”

Those who want more information about the Chili Challenge or to register are encouraged to contact Rae Ann Brack, 620-617-3113, or any other BOCK member.

GBHH&H, a non-profit agency, is part of the St. Rose Health Center family. It has served central Kansans since 1979. Its service area includes Barton, Pawnee, Rush and parts of Stafford counties.