USD 428 gets federal money to help with expensive internet and phone service

Internet and phone service can be expensive when you have to provide access to an entire school district. Luckily for the Great Bend school district, federal money is available to lighten the financial burden.

The cost of internet, internet security, and phone service for USD 428 costs $145,841.16 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the district receives E-Rate funding from the federal government that absorbs over 60 percent of the cost.

With the discount, the cost to the school district will be $53,313.16.

USD 428 also receives E-Rate funding for new wireless access points for all the elementary schools and the District Education Center at an 80 percent discount. The $113,522.05 price tag will cost the district $22,704.41 to upgrade access points throughout the buildings.