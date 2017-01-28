Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, January 30, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 9, January 17 and the January 23, 2017, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION: Service Awards:

-Barton County employees are recognized for continuous service for five, ten, fifteen and twenty years. The County Commission, with the assistance of Wendy Birzer, Employee Relations Committee President, will recognize employees for their service.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Bulk Mailing – Valuation Notices:

-After reviewing options, the Appraiser’s Office has determined that using Komtek to create valuation notices, mailing labels and envelopes is the most effective method for creating and mailing the Valuation Notices. Barbara Esfeld, County Appraiser, will provide details on this item.

C. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: Request for Proposal – Painting and Carpeting:

-The County Attorney’s Office accepted bids for painting and carpeting the Third Floor Office suite until January 13, 2017. A pre-bid conference was held in December where vendors received information on the work. Expected services include moving furniture, removing carpeting, installing carpet and painting the suite within a three day period. The only bid was provided by Parr Construction, LLC. It is suggested that Diversion funds be used to finance the $20,980.00 project. Casey Hubbard, Office Investigator / Manager, will provide details.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: Project Options – Bridge on East Barton County Road:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) opened bids on January 18, 2017, for a bridge replacement project. The bridge is located approximately one mile east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road. KDOT advised that the low bid was substantially over their estimate and is asking the County to make a determination on awarding the contract. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: JANUARY 30, 2017

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Included will be the Driver’s License Office occupancy agreement. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – Noxious Weed Equipment and Road and Bridge staffing – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks

10:30 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:30 a.m. – Email operations – John Debes, Information Technology Director

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for February 2, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, February 6, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.