2 Kan. men, teen hospitalized after car collides with pickup

SMITH COUNTY –Three people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Friday in Smith County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Ray E. Hunter, 39, Kensington, collided with a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Thomas R. Boxum, 42, Lebanon, that was crossing U.S. 36 highway on O road

Hunter and passengers in the Ford Cherokee N. Marsh, 25, and Nathan Hunter, 16, both of Kensington, were transported to the Smith County hospital.

Boxum and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured. The occupants of the Silverado were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.