Kansas man jailed for fatal head-on crash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a fatal crash and have made an arrest.

On Thursday, police booked Aaron Finch, 29, Riley County, into the Saline County jail for a fatal, July head-on crash

Just after 6:30 a.m. on July 20, a car driven by Finch was westbound on Interstate 70 at Niles Road.

The vehicle traveled through the median and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by David Widner, 45, Salina, head-on, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Widner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finch, who was trapped in the wreckage for a time, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries.

He was booked Thursday on charges of improper crossover on a divided highway, improper driving on laned roadway and involuntary manslaughter.