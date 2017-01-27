Lyons man charged with aggravated battery in alleged DUI crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man made a court appearance Friday and his attorney waived the reading of a charges which includes two counts of aggravated battery – DUI which caused great bodily harm and two counts of DUI.

Ryan Cloud, 34, Lyons, is accused of causing an accident on January 8, that injured a Hutchinson woman and a passenger in a third vehicle.

Police say a vehicle driven by Cloud collided with a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Jacqueline Cink of Caldwell, at the intersection of 23rd and Waldron in Hutchinson.

The collision caused Cink’s vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by John Wempe.

Cink and a passenger in the Wempe vehicle were both injured as a result.

Victoria Wempe suffered a broken sternum and broken ribs, according to police.

Cloud is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He’s free on bond and his case moves to a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.