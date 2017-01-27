GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Senior Living Changes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Senior Living Changes” on Friday, February 3, at 1 pm.

Join Erin Lewis, Director of Marketing Cherry Village Benevolence, Inc., as she discusses the new and exciting changes for 2017. Learn more about the merger, environmental updates, services offered, and more.

For more information call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.