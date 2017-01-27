Thursday Scores – Friday Schedule

Capital Classic @ Topeka
St. Thomas Aquinas 54 S.M. East 36
Washburn Rural 56 Topeka West 33
Great Bend 69 Sumner Academy 64
Leavenworth 53 Shawnee Heights 37
Hilltop Classic @ Barton
Central Plains 57 St. John 40
Life Prep 57 Moundridge 39
Ell-Saline 42 Macksville 41
Pratt TOC
Larned 57 Wichita West 40
Friday Schedule
Capital Classic @ Topeka
Consolation Bracket
S.M. East vs Topeka West
Shawnee Heights vs Sumner Academy
Winners Bracket
6:00 St. Thomas Aquinas vs Washburn Rural
7:30 Great Bend vs Leavenworth
Hilltop Classic @ Barton
3:00 7th Place – Little River vs Macksville
4:45 5th Place – Ness City vs Ell-Saline
6:30 3rd Place – St. John vs Moundridge
8:15 1st Place – Central Plains vs Life Prep
Pratt TOC
8:00 Larned vs Pratt
Boys and Girls Varsity
Hoisington @ Chapman
Ellinwood @ Lyons
Otis-Bison @ Sylvan
Lacrosse @ Victoria
Chase @ Pike Valley
Minneapolis @ Russell
Dodge City @ Hays
Liberal @ Hugoton
Ellsworth @ S.E. Saline
Abilene @ TMP
Pratt @ Macksville (Boys only)
