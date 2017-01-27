Cop Shop (1/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/26)

Non Injury Accident

At 4:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

At 6:35 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 150 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/26)

Theft

At 12 p.m. a theft was reported at 912 Madison Street.

Check Subject

At 2:33 p.m. an officer arrested Linda Fernandez at 1806 12th Street on a District Court warrant.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:29 p.m. an officer arrested Alexander Anderson at 1408 Kansas on a Municipal Court warrant.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 4:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. 5G.