Cop Shop (1/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/26)
Non Injury Accident
At 4:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
At 6:35 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 150 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/26)
Theft
At 12 p.m. a theft was reported at 912 Madison Street.
Check Subject
At 2:33 p.m. an officer arrested Linda Fernandez at 1806 12th Street on a District Court warrant.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:29 p.m. an officer arrested Alexander Anderson at 1408 Kansas on a Municipal Court warrant.
EMS / Fire Assistance
At 4:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl. 5G.
