Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/26)

BOOKED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on hold for BTDC case, no bond.

BOOKED: Linda Fernandez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Correctiosn cases.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for partial serve sentence.

BOOKED: Oscar Campos of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal case for no Driver’s License and failure to stop at red light, bond was set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Maria Delacruz-Sanchez of Great Bend for BTDC case for possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, received a $10,000.00 OR bond.

RELEASED: Michael C. Hurd on Barton County District Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Peter Westerman on Barton County District Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Larry Theil of Timken on Rush County District Court warrant for domestic battery, violation of a protection order, and criminal damage to property, received an OR bond.