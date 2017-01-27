100 People Who Care is taking off in Barton County

While many people wish to be philanthropic and give back to the community, giving up your spare time can be difficult to part with.

Julie Mazouch heard from a former coworker about a concept to gather 100 people together to meet once every three months and donate $100 each for a local charity.

Mazouch brought the concept, 100 People Who Care, to the Barton County area.

Julie Mazouch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mazouch-care-1.mp3

Mazouch serves as the chair for the group in Barton County and says there are nearly 300 of these memberships groups across the country, including one in Olathe.

There is no fee to join, and the group held a kickoff event this past Tuesday where Mazouch said about 60 people signed up to participate.

Julie Mazouch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mazouch-care-2.mp3

The quarterly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard in Great Bend from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Three charities come to the meetings and provide a brief pitch for their cause, after which the members in attendance vote on which charity receives the money. Mazouch says the three charities for the February 7 meeting will be announced via Facebook prior to the meeting.