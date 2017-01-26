Vratil retires after 36 years with USD 428 school district

As the USD 428 Board of Education was ready to adjourn their luncheon meeting at Eisenhower Elementary School Thursday afternoon, school board president Joyce Carter mentioned there was one more item to discuss.

Not on the agenda, Carter and the Great Bend school board surprised Business Secretary Patty Vratil with a few honors after finding out Vratil was retiring at the end of the month.

Joyce Carter Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/vratil-1.mp3

Carter handed Vratil an Award of Excellence plaque and a clock for Vratil’s 36 years with the school district.

Along with keeping minutes at all the school board meetings, Vratil has worked closely with Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton since he arrived in 2013.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/vratil-2.mp3

Vratil’s final day is January 31, 2017. Cathie McManaman will take over Vratil’s duties.