Thexton interested in becoming next superintendent of Great Bend’s school district

Anytime you slap an interim label to someone’s title, you have to wonder if the person would like the position in a permanent role.

Khris Thexton was named USD 428 Interim Superintendent after the Great Bend school board agreed to a “leave of absence” immediately with former superintendent Brad Reed on December 12, 2016.

Thexton says he would be honored to be the permanent superintendent for the school district.

Thexton has been with the Great Bend school district since the summer of 2013, serving mostly under the title of Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations. Thexton did serve as Marysville’s superintendent prior to coming to Great Bend.

The school board mentioned during their January meeting that they are in no hurry to name Reed’s successor.

When asked what qualities make a good superintendent, Thexton responded with open communication, transparency, and the ability to work in a team environment.

Despite his immediate absence, the school district’s agreement with Reed will pay out the remaining portion of his 2016-2017 contract of $135,000 and an additional $90,000 payout.