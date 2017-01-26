Progress made in grocery store search for St. John

It’s been almost a year since the only grocery store in St. John closed its doors for good, leaving the community and area without a place to shop for food. A year later, the community seems poised to move forward in finding a new grocer to locate in the community. According to Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn, the decision has been made to build a new larger building that would be leased to a new store owner or grocery chain.

The building would be owned by Stafford County Economic Development and would likely be located along the highway 281 corridor on the East side of the city. Dunn says SJN Bank of St. John has provided an anchor donation to purchase land, and they have been approved for a grant from the Sunflower Foundation to assist with architectural planning, legal fees and equipment within the store. They are also working out a proposal for how the city would dedicate the one cent city sales tax that voters approved last August for economic development. With all those partners involved including tax payers, Dunn says they will do their due diligence in finding an operator who can make the new venture work.

Dunn says they are in talks and negotiations with a potential new operator and also says they are close to an agreement that would bring a pharmacy to the new location as well, something that is also missing in the St. John area.