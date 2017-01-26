Monkey dies after getting loose on Wichita State campus

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A diaper-clad monkey that got loose on the Wichita State University campus has died.

University spokesman Joe Kleinsasser says the marmoset monkey was found unresponsive Wednesday morning outside Eck Stadium, one day after she apparently escaped from a student’s car. The monkey was rushed to a veterinarian but didn’t survive.

Kleinsasser says it’s not known whether exposure played a role. The temperature fell below freezing Tuesday night in Wichita.

Kleinsasser says the monkey, named Beba, apparently stayed in a student’s car while he was in class.

Beba’s owner previously told the student newspaper, called the Sunflower, that he bottle fed Beba after acquiring her about two years ago in Florida. He said he took her with him to greet international students coming off planes.