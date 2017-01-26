KHP: Kansas truck driver gets hammered

TREGO COUNTY -A Kansas truck driver received a surprise on Wednesday in Trego County when the truck he was following ran over a hammer and kicked it up into his windshield, according to a social media report from Kanas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman.

The driver calmly pulled his vehicle over to report the incident, according to Hillman. There were no injuries.

He reminded the incident is a good lesson for drivers on following too closely. A 3-4 second following distance is recommended for normal dry conditions. You add one second on to that for every adverse condition you encounter.

“On a positive note, the truck driver just gained an extra hammer and really, who couldn’t always use an extra hammer?” wrote Hileman.