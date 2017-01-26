Great Bend man jailed on felony charges after early morning chase

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man was arrested early Wednesday after leading Reno County Sheriff Deputies on a high-speed chase.

Richard Franklin Newkirk, 44, Great Bend, was jailed on suspicion of felony flee and elude with five or more moving violations associated with the chase.

A deputy testified he was west bound on 4th Street at Peace Road in Reno County at 1:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop for a suspended driver’s license.

The driver wouldn’t stop.

The chase ended at Jordan Springs and Longview Road when the driver attempted to go west, but stopped when the road came to a dead end at a cattle gate.

Deputies also learned Newkirk also has warrants in both Barton and Ellis County.

He is scheduled to be back before a judge next week to see what charges are filed.

Newkirk has previous convictions for drugs and forgery in Reno and Barton counties, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.