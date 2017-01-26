Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A “America in the Morning”

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “K-State Research and Extension Show” Three Shows in One

Plantorama: “Ice Damaged Trees”

Sound Living: “Promoting a Health Lifestyle”

Out Bound Kansas: “Hunting and Camping in Kansas”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Friday Free for All.

11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”