Cop Shop (1/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/25)

Traffic Arrest

At 12:13 a.m. a subject was arrested for DWS, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2nd Street & Fruit Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:40 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:58 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 171.

Fire

At 3:33 p.m. a fire was reported at 178 S. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/25)

Theft

At 1:40 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported receiving a possible counterfeit bill.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 3008 10th Street.

At 3:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:01 p.m. an officer arrested Nelson Martinez on a Barton County warrant at 1015 Grant Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 3806 Broadway Avenue.