Chiefs hire Greg Lewis as receivers coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach.

Lewis spent last season in the same role for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he began his NFL career in 2003 as a free agent under coach Andy Reid – now his new boss in Kansas City. He played eight seasons with the Eagles (2003-08) and Vikings (2009-10), playing in all four of Philadelphia’s NFC Championship games and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Lewis was an assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2015 after three seasons coaching in college.