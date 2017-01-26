Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/25)

BOOKED: Angel Armendariz-Galindo of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal transporting of an open container and an obstructed plate, bond was set at $2,500.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $200.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, no bond.

BOOKED: Nelson Martinez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: James Skinner of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana to JJA and girls home.

RELEASED: Angel Armendariz on Barton County District Court warrant with $200.00 cash bond. BCDC case with a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bonding.