Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new HR Generalist

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered is pleased to announce Gerrie Meyer was recently hired as a Human Resources Generalist.

“We are pleased for Gerrie to join the team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, Managing Partner of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball. “She brings a strong background in human resources to the firm, and her work outside of the accounting industry will offer a unique perspective to our hiring process as the firm continues to grow.”

Meyer is responsible for the firm’s recruitment and onboarding processes. She brings four years of human resources experience to her role and has worked primarily in hospitals.

In addition to holding two associate degrees in health disciplines, Meyer holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in human services from Washburn University, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management. Meyer serves on the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development’s HR/Small Business Roundtable and the Barton County Young Professionals’ leadership committee.

When away from the office, Meyer is an avid KSU fan and enjoys spending time with family. She lives in her hometown of Great Bend with her husband, Kenton, and their two children.