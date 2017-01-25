What is a Knox Box? You may want to find out

Many people may never have heard of a “Knox Box” before but if they live alone, have elderly parents or own a business, it might be a good idea to fine out more. A Knox Box is a small, wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for fire departments, emergency medical services, and sometimes police to retrieve in emergency situations. Mark Orth is the Great Bend City Fire Inspector.

Orth says there are Knox Boxes for both business and residential homes. He says the boxes save emergency personnel valuable time in case of a fire or an ambulance call at the home of someone who cannot come to the door to let emergency workers in.

The boxes cost around $250 for businesses, and anywhere from $175 to $250 for residential homes. Despite being available in Great Bend for 17-years, Orth says there are only around 50 residential Knox Boxes in the city and approximatley 100 boxes that are used by businesses, numbers that he would like to see increase.

You can purchase Knox Boxes only through your local fire department. Orth urges anyone who is interested or if they have questions to give him a call at 793-4140.