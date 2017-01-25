Thursday USD 428 Noon meeting agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION – UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield, Great Bend, Kansas

AGENDA – January 26, 2017 12:00 Noon

1. Call to Order / Roll Call Mrs. Carter

2. Adoption of Agenda Mrs. Carter

3. Recognition of Visitors Mrs. Carter

4. Approval of Contribution Mrs. Carter

The administration requests BOE approval of the following contribution.

• The local FFA, under the sponsorship of Kevin Hoff, received a $292.72 check from the National FFA Organization for future scholarships.

5. Approval to Request 2017-2018 E-Rate Funding Mrs. Carter

The administration requests BOE approval for 2017-2018 e-rate funding, as itemized below. The district’s prior-year (2016-2017) cost was $46,944.70.

Vendor Total Less E-Rate Yearly USD 428 Cost

COX – WAN $ 48,000.00 $ 38,400.00 $$9,600.00

KanRen / TwoTrees $57,600.00 $46,080.00 $11,520.00

Nex-Tech Local / Long Distance $35,441.16 $7,088.00 $28,353.16

Nex-Tech Cellular $ 4,800.00 $ 960.00 $3,840.00

Total $145,841.16 $92,528.00 $53,313.16

Category 2 Funding Total Less E-Rate One-Time Cost

Wireless access points $113,522.05 $90,817.64 $22,704.41

for elementary schools and DEC

6. Building Report Mrs. Carter

Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Laurie Harwood and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Eisenhower School.

7. Adjournment Mrs. Carter