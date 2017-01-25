Those darn mice!

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the purchase of a new generator and stand for the 911 department. The old generator is located at a communications tower near Susank and provides a vital link between dispatch and emergency services.
According to 911 Director Dena Popp, a problem with mice at the location resulted in the need for a new generator.
The cost to replace the unit along with the trade in of the old generator and labor totaled just under $4,000. The new unit will be purchased from Hammeke Electric. The money to pay for the generator will come from 911 tax funds.
