Those darn mice!

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the purchase of a new generator and stand for the 911 department. The old generator is located at a communications tower near Susank and provides a vital link between dispatch and emergency services.

According to 911 Director Dena Popp, a problem with mice at the location resulted in the need for a new generator.

Dena Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/POPP-MONEY.mp3

The cost to replace the unit along with the trade in of the old generator and labor totaled just under $4,000. The new unit will be purchased from Hammeke Electric. The money to pay for the generator will come from 911 tax funds.