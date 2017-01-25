Sheriff asks for help to identify Kansas bank robbery suspect

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating a bank robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 9am on Wednesday, a suspect robbed the Landmark National Bank, 102 S 6th Street in Osage City, according to a social media report.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard and medium length hair.

He was last seen wearing a black button up coat with a brown hood, blue jeans, and unlaced tan shoes.

He left the scene in a 2002-2003 Ford F-150 Super crew Lariat FX4 4×4; white in color with grey, beige, or chrome rocker panels. The vehicle has an aftermarket heavy front bumper with an attached grill and brush guard. The front bumper has a winch opening. The pickup appears to be missing paint on the roof, on the driver’s side near the sunroof, according to the KBI.

The pickup left the bank westbound on Market Street. The vehicle was possibly seen westbound on U.S. 56 near Admire at approximately 9:30am.

If you have any information on this case, please call 785-828-3121 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-OSCRIME.