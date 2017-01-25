Panther Bowlers dominate in Liberal

The Great Bend Panther boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Liberal Tuesday to face the Redskins in Western Athletic Conference action and both teams came away victorious.

The Lady Panthers captured all 11 points possible in the contest blanking the Lady Redskins 11-0. Individual medalist for the Lady Panthers were: 1st place senior Kenzy Black with a 478 series and 2nd place senior Kylynn Keeler with a series total of 459 pins.

In boys action Great Bend also dominated the day by winning 10 of the possible 11 points. Great Bend was lead in scoring by senior Jacob Holden who had his career best outing. Holden rolled games of 246, 257, and 248 for a 1st place series total of 751 pins. Not far behind the senior left hander was sophomore Jordan Black who bowled games of 252,234, and 202 for a 2nd place series total of 688 pins.

The Panther junior varsity teams also dominated the day as the boys went 11-0 and the girls went 7-4. Scoring for the JV Boys : 1st place Kameron Keener 532 series, 2nd place Dalton Dicks with a 494 series.

In girls junior varsity action the Lady Panthers captured all three medal positions. Freshman Lexy Fox finished in 1st place with a series of 432 pins followed by junior Shay Brown’s series total of 378 pins and earning 3rd place was junior Sydney Soukup with a series total of 374 pins.

The Varsity squads will be in action this weekend at North Rock lanes in Wichita competing in the 32 team Great Plains Invitational Tournament. The girls will begin their action on Friday at 10:00am while the boys will roll into action at 1:00pm on Saturday.

The next WAC action for the Panthers will be next Thursday February 2nd when they travel to Dodge City for a 3:00pm start time.