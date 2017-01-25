General Electric to make use of Great Bend Transload facility

As the Great Bend Transload facility and the surrounding area take shape, project partners are excited to share the newest developments.

Watco Supply Chain Services sector recently shared with city officials that General Electric will be delivering wind turbine components to store at the Great Bend Transload facility starting the week of January 30, 2017. The tower sections for the GE turbines will be shipped by both rail and truck from Canada, with the first fifty pieces coming by rail and the next one hundred pieces delivered by truck.

In a second project, eight sets of wind blades, twenty-four total pieces, will be transported by truck and escorted by pilot cars to a site near The Great Bend Transload facility. These eight sets of wind blades should arrive in Great Bend beginning Wednesday, January 25 , 2017. The blades will be off loaded by a sixty-five ton crane and stored for several months.

Three distinct sections make up one wind turbine – three wind blades; the nacelle – which houses the shaft, gearbox, generator and controls; and tubular steel towers. Components are manufactured at various locations throughout the world, shipped by truck and rail, stored at locations like the Great Bend Transload facility, and eventually delivered to their final destination at wind farms. A wind farm can consist of as few as five wind turbines or as many as 150.

“This is a very exciting start to the Great Bend Transload project and shows that Great Bend is definitely open for business. This positive development for future economic growth is evident by the forward thinking leaders and hard work by the partners.” said Pat Cedeno, Senior Vice President of Watco’s Transportation Services Commercial team.

As this will have an impact on local roads and crossings, the greatest area of focus and awareness for the community of Great Bend is safety. In order to minimize safety concerns with the additional activities on the highways, the team wants to notify the public that along with this economic growth comes changes in traffic patterns. Every attempt is being made to minimize the impact on citizen’s daily lives.

In a meeting involving law enforcement, city and county roads departments, logistics company personnel and economic development staff; all operational details regarding the moves were discussed to ensure that the greatest amount of safety measures are in place. In addition all permits have been secured with The Kansas Department of Transportation according to John Maddox, CPM – Program Manager, Bureau of Transportation Planning, Freight and Rail Unit.

The wind turbine blades will come from the south on Highway 56/16 with minimal additional traffic on 10th street, but will impact traffic on Airport Road and 8th Street in the Industrial Park. Additional train traffic will impact the at-grade rail crossing of Highway 156/56 intersection near Straub International.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is coordinating with the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Company on a project that will install active flashing light signals and gates at the crossing.

“And to think, these projects are just the beginning to our future growth and the economic impact for our community. The Great Bend Transload facility has become well known in various circles and has the capacity to store many different types of products, such as aggregate, lumber and related construction materials, grain and heavy equipment. In addition, the warehousing space and available land at Fuller Industries gives us the perfect blend of resources to provide a quality destination for manufacturers. We have worked hard to make Great Bend THE right location as a premier shipping hub.” said Jan Peters with The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development.

Energy.gov

Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Wind Power

10. Human civilizations have harnessed wind power for thousands of years. Early forms of windmills used wind to crush grain or pump water. Now, modern wind turbines use the wind to create electricity.

9. Today’s wind turbines are much more complicated machines than the traditional prairie windmill. A wind turbine has as many as 8,000 different components.

8. Wind turbines are big. Wind turbine blades average over 160 feet long, and turbine towers average over 260 feet tall — about the height of the Statue of Liberty.

7. Higher wind speeds mean more electricity, and wind turbines are getting taller to reach higher heights above ground level where it’s even windier. See the Energy Department’s wind resource maps to find average wind speeds in your state or hometown and learn more about how taller wind turbines can expand developable areas for wind energy production in the Energy Department’s 2015 Enabling Wind Power Nationwide report.

6. Most of the components of wind turbines installed in the United States are manufactured here. There are many wind-related manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, and the U.S. wind energy industry currently employs more than 88,000 people.

5. Offshore wind represents a major opportunity to provide power to highly populated coastal cities.

4. The United States generates more wind energy than any other country, and wind represented the largest source of all newly installed U.S. electricity generation capacity in 2015.

3. The United States’ wind power capacity stood at nearly 74 gigawatts at the end of 2015. That’s enough electricity to power more than 19 million homes annually — more than the total number of homes in — Alaska, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont combined, and represents a 12 percent increase since 2014.

2. Wind energy is affordable. Wind prices for power contracts signed in 2015 and levelized wind prices (the price the utility pays to buy power from a wind farm) are as low as 2 cents per kilowatt-hour in some areas of the country. These rock-bottom prices are recorded by the Energy Department’s annual Wind Technologies Market Report.

1. By 2050, the United States has the potential to avoid the emission of more than 12.3 gigatonnes of greenhouse gases and save 260 billion gallons of water by continuing to increase the amount of wind energy that powers our homes, schools and businesses. In 2015, the Energy Department released Wind Vision: A New Era for Wind Power in the United States, which quantifies the economic, social, and environmental benefits of a robust wind energy future through 2050.