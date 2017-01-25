GBRC Fly-Tying

Fly-fishing and the associated art of fly-tying are increasing in popularity across the country. Here’s your opportunity to learn skills involved with fly-tying, become familiar with the tools and materials used and gain an appreciation for the creation of natural-looking baits that catch fish using the fly rod.

Participants will use tools from a beginning fly-tying kit that participants get to keep to create their own flies while learning the basics. Other supplies will be included to make some basic flies. Fly-tying is a relaxing hobby that can be very gratifying when you land that fish using your own creation.

This class is open to anyone 16 and older and will be held on Mondays and Thursdays, February 6 through 16, from 6:30 – 7:45 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Commission (1214 Stone St.). The entry fee is $12 plus a $40 kit fee. The class is limited to 6 participants.

To register, stop by the Recreation Commission office at 1214 Stone Street. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext. 2, or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.