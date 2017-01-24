Sheriff works to identify Kan. auto parts store burglary suspects

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify suspects.

Just after 9p.m. on January 15th, two individuals arrived at Yoder Auto Center, 3412 Red Rock Road in Yoder and drove a red colored 1999-2002 model Chevy pickup, according to a social media report.

The extended cab pickup had chrome mirrors and step rails.

The suspects stole batteries and rims from behind the shop. The driver had a beard and both the driver and passenger may have worn glasses.

The vehicle was last seen driving west from Yoder Auto Center on Main Street in Yoder.

The suspects look like they knew what they came for and went straight for the batteries which are not able to be seen unless you are up close to the building.

Anyone able to identify the two men are asked to contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620-694-2735 or call Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666.