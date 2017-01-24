Police investigate rock salt sold in Kansas as meth

HARVEY COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating reports that people are buying rock salt believing it is methamphetamine, according to a social media report Tuesday from police in Halstead.

Rock salt may be harmful if ingested and police were concerned people may be injured, according to the social media report.

Police advised if you recently purchased meth that you feel may be rock salt, please feel free to bring it to the police department for testing.

Eating a small amount of rock salt may cause redness around the mouth, rash or drooling, but it usually doesn’t cause any serious problems, according to National Capital Poison Center.

Consuming a large amount of rock salt can lead to sodium poisoning, which causes seizures, coma and possibly death.