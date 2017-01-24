Police: 92-year-old Kansas woman pulled from car, robbed

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a robbery and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just before 2:15p.m. Monday a 92-year-old woman was pulled from a car in a parking lot in 2600 Block of East 21st in Wichita, according to the online briefing from police.

The suspect, described as 5’ 4” tall, a medium build and her 30s, took the woman’s purse and escaped in a dark, possibly a Buick, 4-door sedan.

The suspect wore a dark jacket, light jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.