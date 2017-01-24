Miss Barton County & Miss Golden Belt pageants held in Great Bend this weekend

The 2017 Miss Barton County and Miss Golden Belt pageant is coming up this weekend to give a couple more girls the chance to earn college scholarships and compete at the Miss Kansas Pageant in June.

Organizer Kristy Straub says volunteers are completing the finishing touches on the event this Saturday in Great Bend.

Straub says there are currently eight contestants that will compete in a number of categories for the right to become either Miss Barton County or Miss Golden Belt. The pageant begins at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend High School Auditorium and costs $5 to attend. Participants must be at least 17 years old and no older than 24 years old.

Great Bend’s Hannah Mauler and Hays’ Sarah Gustin won the titles last year. The Saturday winners will move on to participate in the Miss Kansas Pageant Finals in Pratt on June 10.