KHP: 2 Adults, 7 children hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Nine people were injured in a six-vehicle accident just before 9a.m. on Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Chevy passenger van driven by Jennifer Lynne Luedeke, 39, Haven, was eastbound on Kansas 96 at Ridge Road in Wichita.

The van rear-ended a 2013 Chevy passenger car driven by Faye R. Vargas, 43, Hutchinson that slowed due to construction and an unrelated traffic accident.

The rear-end crash pushed the Chevy passenger car into a 2005 Ford SUV driven by Craig A. Martin, 46, Mount Hope.

The Ford was pushed into a 2012 Chevy truck driven by Omar Galaviz, 28, Maize.

The truck was pushed into a 2015 Honda passenger car driven by Jolene R. Yoder, 59, Haven.

The Honda was pushed into a 2010 Chevy passenger truck driven by Randall D. Parks, 54, Hutchinson.

Luekeke, Vargas and seven children in the van were transported to St. Francis Medical Center.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.