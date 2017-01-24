Great Bend Post

KBCA Basketball Rankings

KBCA6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Olathe East
6. Lawrence
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Topeka-Washburn Rural
9. Derby
10. Olathe Northwest

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. OP- Blue Valley North
3. OP-Blue Valley
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Wichita Southeast
7. Derby
8. Lawrence
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. Gardner-Edgerton

5A Girls
1. Newton
2. Leavenworth
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. KC Schlagle
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. Liberal

5A Boys
1. Salina Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Goddard-Eisenhower
4. Wichita Heights
5. Liberal
6. Pittsburg
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. Maize

4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Labette County
9. Andover Central
10. Independence

4A-D1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. KC Piper
4. Eudora
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Wamego
7. Abilene
8. McPherson
9. Hays
10. Buhler

4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Baxter Springs
5. Columbus
6. Trinity Academy
7. Concordia
8. Jeff West
9. Andale
10. Haven

4A-D2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Topeka Hayden
5. Rock Creek
6. Wichita Trinity
7. Girard
8. Iola
9. Burlington
10. Pratt

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Garden Plain
7. Rossville
8. Cheney
9. Wellsville
10. Riley County

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Hugoton
4. Norton
5. Gypsum-SE of Saline
6. Erie
7. Nemaha Central
8. Humboldt
9. Galena
10. Phillipsburg

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Kiowa County
4. Hoxie
5. Jefferson County North
6. Rosalia-Flint Hills
7. Wabaunsee
8. Valley Falls
9. Elbing-Berean Academy
10. Moundridge

2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Spearville
6. Troy
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
9. Hillsboro
10. Sedan

1A-D1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Dighton
4. Coldwater-South Central
5. Hanover
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Barber
10. South Gray

1A-D1-Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Olpe
8. Doniphan West
9. Dighton
10. Burlingame

1A-D2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. Grainfield-
Wheatland/Grinnell
6. Ingalls
7. Hartford
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Hutch-Central Christian
10. Southern Cloud

1A-D2-Boys
1. Otis-Bison
2. Caldwell
3. Hartford
4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
7. Wilson
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Logan
10. Junction City-St. Xavier

