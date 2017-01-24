KBCA Basketball Rankings

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Olathe East
6. Lawrence
7. Gardner-Edgerton
8. Topeka-Washburn Rural
9. Derby
10. Olathe Northwest
6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. OP- Blue Valley North
3. OP-Blue Valley
4. Olathe Northwest
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Wichita Southeast
7. Derby
8. Lawrence
9. Topeka-Washburn Rural
10. Gardner-Edgerton
5A Girls
1. Newton
2. Leavenworth
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Bishop Carroll
7. KC Schlagle
8. De Soto
9. Emporia
10. Liberal
5A Boys
1. Salina Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Goddard-Eisenhower
4. Wichita Heights
5. Liberal
6. Pittsburg
7. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. Maize
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Baldwin
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Labette County
9. Andover Central
10. Independence
4A-D1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Ottawa
3. KC Piper
4. Eudora
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Wamego
7. Abilene
8. McPherson
9. Hays
10. Buhler
4A D2-Girls
1. Clay Center
2. Girard
3. Holton
4. Baxter Springs
5. Columbus
6. Trinity Academy
7. Concordia
8. Jeff West
9. Andale
10. Haven
4A-D2-Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Holcomb
3. Andale
4. Topeka Hayden
5. Rock Creek
6. Wichita Trinity
7. Girard
8. Iola
9. Burlington
10. Pratt
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Nemaha Central
6. Garden Plain
7. Rossville
8. Cheney
9. Wellsville
10. Riley County
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Marysville
3. Hugoton
4. Norton
5. Gypsum-SE of Saline
6. Erie
7. Nemaha Central
8. Humboldt
9. Galena
10. Phillipsburg
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Meade
3. Kiowa County
4. Hoxie
5. Jefferson County North
6. Rosalia-Flint Hills
7. Wabaunsee
8. Valley Falls
9. Elbing-Berean Academy
10. Moundridge
2A Boys
1. Ness City
2. St. John-Hudson
3. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
4. Salina Sacred-Heart
5. Spearville
6. Troy
7. Kansas City Christian
8. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
9. Hillsboro
10. Sedan
1A-D1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Dighton
4. Coldwater-South Central
5. Hanover
6. Goessel
7. Beloit St. John/Tipton
8. Stockton
9. South Barber
10. South Gray
1A-D1-Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Olpe
8. Doniphan West
9. Dighton
10. Burlingame
1A-D2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Otis-Bison
3. Cunningham
4. Rexford-Golden Plains
5. Grainfield-
Wheatland/Grinnell
6. Ingalls
7. Hartford
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Hutch-Central Christian
10. Southern Cloud
1A-D2-Boys
1. Otis-Bison
2. Caldwell
3. Hartford
4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5. Hutch-Central Christian
6. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
7. Wilson
8. Almena-Northern Valley
9. Logan
10. Junction City-St. Xavier
