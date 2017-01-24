Cop Shop (1/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/23)

Theft

At 7:03 p.m. a Kimber Target Match .45 ACP pistol was stolen between 1/8/2017 and 1/15/2017 at 280 N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/23)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:07 a.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2115 Sunset Pl.

Theft

At 8:22 a.m. theft of a log chain was reported at 1037 Adams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:29 a.m. Gabrielle Hernandez was arrested at 1217 Williams on a warrant and was booked in lieu of bond.

Theft

At 10 a.m. theft of a vehicle was reported at 711 Hubbard Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:20 a.m. damage to her vehicle in the parking lot was reported at 2424 19th Street.

At 12:35 p.m. a report of someone shooting out the window on a trash truck was made at 101 Chestnut Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 2:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5843 Birchwood Dr.

Non Injury Accident

At 3:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:06 p.m. theft of a mountain bike was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:36 p.m. an officer arrested Loretta Broughman on a Chase County warrant at 2300 24th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3322 18th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:58 p.m. officers arrested Eric Shoemaker at 912 Madison for a warrant.