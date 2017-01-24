Commission trying to improve productivity of Barton County Attorney’s Office

Attorney Doug Matthews served as the Barton County Attorney for 12 years until he was replaced by Amy Mellor. Matthews did not seek re-election this past November, and Mellor was voted in and sworn into office on January 9, 2017.

Matthews and his office was criticized for moving slowly or not at all on certain cases for prosecution.

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says the commission has received the negative feedback from the public about the Attorney’s Office and is attempting to make things better.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/schartz-attorney.mp3

Matthews and Mellor switched rolls as Matthews is now serving as an assistant county attorney. Barton County also hired another attorney to handle mostly traffic cases and added a secretary.

In an ongoing effort to support the Attorney’s Office, the commission approved a $17,300 remodel project of the fourth floor office and the purchase of a $3,190 filing system.